Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Inside the beltway! Conveniently located! Remodeled bathroom and bedroom with gas stove, ceiling fan in bedroom, huge washer/ dryer in the unit, 3 pools in the community, fitness center, and tennis courts. Huge patio. Pets allowed. Partially furnished with couch, chair and dresser and patio furniture on the patio (but all can be removed). Available 4 July 2020. $50 application fee, $500 refundable pet deposit, $1800 deposit. 1 Hour Notice for viewing.