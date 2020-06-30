All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

3330 S 28TH STREET

3330 South 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3330 South 28th Street, Alexandria, VA 22302
Boiling Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Available April 1st, 2020! This 3rd level 2 Bedroom Condo is freshly painted with new French Oak hardwood floors and renovated kitchen. Lots of natural light come through the new windows and sliding glass door to huge private balcony . Newer Bosch Washer/Dryer in unit. Fully renovated French kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and new tile. Bathroom is also updated with new bath tile and flooring... 2 spacious bedrooms have great light and both feature large closets w/ custom built-ins for optimum storage.Extra secure storage room on site, Tot Lot and Pool in community. 1 assigned parking space for the unit, and other visitor spaces nearby.Only 8 minutes to DC!Bolling Brook is a hidden gem! Situated in the heart of Alexandria's West End, the gorgeous unit faces a 62,000-square-foot Harris Teeter shopping center (slated to open in in early 2021), the Silver Diner (opening fall 2020), a nail salon and Higher Ground Education, and a Montessori school (opening summer 2020). Just minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and 395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 S 28TH STREET have any available units?
3330 S 28TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3330 S 28TH STREET have?
Some of 3330 S 28TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 S 28TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3330 S 28TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 S 28TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3330 S 28TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3330 S 28TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3330 S 28TH STREET offers parking.
Does 3330 S 28TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 S 28TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 S 28TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3330 S 28TH STREET has a pool.
Does 3330 S 28TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3330 S 28TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 S 28TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 S 28TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 S 28TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 S 28TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

