3330 S 28TH STREET

Available April 1st, 2020! This 3rd level 2 Bedroom Condo is freshly painted with new French Oak hardwood floors and renovated kitchen. Lots of natural light come through the new windows and sliding glass door to huge private balcony . Newer Bosch Washer/Dryer in unit. Fully renovated French kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and new tile. Bathroom is also updated with new bath tile and flooring... 2 spacious bedrooms have great light and both feature large closets w/ custom built-ins for optimum storage.Extra secure storage room on site, Tot Lot and Pool in community. 1 assigned parking space for the unit, and other visitor spaces nearby.Only 8 minutes to DC!Bolling Brook is a hidden gem! Situated in the heart of Alexandria's West End, the gorgeous unit faces a 62,000-square-foot Harris Teeter shopping center (slated to open in in early 2021), the Silver Diner (opening fall 2020), a nail salon and Higher Ground Education, and a Montessori school (opening summer 2020). Just minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and 395.