3311 VALLEY DR

Don't miss this chance to rent this sought after home featuring two-bedrooms, one bath, and an expansive and charming private patio space perfect for gardening, relaxing, and entertaining. The new resident(s) will enjoy park-like views from the unit's elevated location in the heart of beautiful and historic Parkfairfax. This freshly painted and spacious one-level condo boasts a host of features, including warm parquet hardwood floors, updates to the kitchen, a brand new electrical panel, washer and dryer, and abundant closet space throughout the spacious floor plan. The unit also features replaced windows and an extra storage unit. Parkfairfax is a historic and vibrant community with a host of amenities, including three pools, tennis courts, tot lots, an exercise room, and so much more. The new resident will enjoy urban serenity made possible by Parkfairfax's lush landscaping, common areas, and mature trees. Residents benefit from easy access to public transportation and I-395, as well as to shopping and dining in nearby Shirlington, Del Ray, and Old Town, Alexandria. This commuter's dream home is also near Crystal City, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, The Pentagon, and Washington, DC.