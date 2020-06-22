All apartments in Alexandria
3311 VALLEY DR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

3311 VALLEY DR

3311 Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Valley Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this chance to rent this sought after home featuring two-bedrooms, one bath, and an expansive and charming private patio space perfect for gardening, relaxing, and entertaining. The new resident(s) will enjoy park-like views from the unit's elevated location in the heart of beautiful and historic Parkfairfax. This freshly painted and spacious one-level condo boasts a host of features, including warm parquet hardwood floors, updates to the kitchen, a brand new electrical panel, washer and dryer, and abundant closet space throughout the spacious floor plan. The unit also features replaced windows and an extra storage unit. Parkfairfax is a historic and vibrant community with a host of amenities, including three pools, tennis courts, tot lots, an exercise room, and so much more. The new resident will enjoy urban serenity made possible by Parkfairfax's lush landscaping, common areas, and mature trees. Residents benefit from easy access to public transportation and I-395, as well as to shopping and dining in nearby Shirlington, Del Ray, and Old Town, Alexandria. This commuter's dream home is also near Crystal City, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, The Pentagon, and Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 VALLEY DR have any available units?
3311 VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 VALLEY DR have?
Some of 3311 VALLEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
3311 VALLEY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 3311 VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3311 VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 3311 VALLEY DR does offer parking.
Does 3311 VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 VALLEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 VALLEY DR have a pool?
Yes, 3311 VALLEY DR has a pool.
Does 3311 VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 3311 VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 VALLEY DR has units with dishwashers.
