$7850 per month. Free standing industrial building - zoned Industrial I-1. Previously used Custom Metal vendor. Current zoning is very lucrative, and allows many uses (auto sales and mechanic, gym, storage, etc). It has loading dock (12') w/ 18' ceiling. Asking $13 per sqf. 7250 sf, E mezz space around 2150 sf.Reception area, 3 offices, 4 bathrooms. Tenant pays RE taxes and utilities.