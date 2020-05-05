All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
31 W DEL RAY AVENUE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

31 W DEL RAY AVENUE

31 West Del Ray Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 West Del Ray Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, this is a great offering! Come see this gorgeous end-unit townhouse with the windows and light of a single-family house, private patios, garage parking, and plenty of additional parking. The interior has been beautifully renovated by Larson, Koenig, Hendricks Architects. This modern property features 19 new windows on 3 sides. New kitchen features custom cabinets and finishes and cork flooring. Two master suites plus a third bedroom. 3 full baths and a half bath, including gorgeous 2-person shower with glass door. You will see Toto, Jado, Kraus, Ronbow, Adelphi and other top brands. Hardwood floors. 3 outside entrances, ensuring everyone's comfort and privacy with long-term guests. This house has been lovingly maintained. 2 flat-screen TVs installed. Garage parking in space #18 plus additional unassigned spaces on private lot. All utilities included! Furnished option is available. Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE have any available units?
31 W DEL RAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE have?
Some of 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
31 W DEL RAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 W DEL RAY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

