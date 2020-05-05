31 W DEL RAY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, this is a great offering! Come see this gorgeous end-unit townhouse with the windows and light of a single-family house, private patios, garage parking, and plenty of additional parking. The interior has been beautifully renovated by Larson, Koenig, Hendricks Architects. This modern property features 19 new windows on 3 sides. New kitchen features custom cabinets and finishes and cork flooring. Two master suites plus a third bedroom. 3 full baths and a half bath, including gorgeous 2-person shower with glass door. You will see Toto, Jado, Kraus, Ronbow, Adelphi and other top brands. Hardwood floors. 3 outside entrances, ensuring everyone's comfort and privacy with long-term guests. This house has been lovingly maintained. 2 flat-screen TVs installed. Garage parking in space #18 plus additional unassigned spaces on private lot. All utilities included! Furnished option is available. Welcome!