31 E LINDEN ST

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Easy living in this completely renovated and modernized 1920s three bedroom three bath Rosemont home. Close to two Metros, Maury School, Old Town, Grape & Bean and Delray. Living room/formal dining room combination with newly refinished hardwood floors exudes warmth and comfort for family living. Open floor plan includes a large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. French doors lead to an expansive patio and great yard for family gatherings and BBQs. Upstairs features a sun-drenched master suite with cathedral ceilings and walk-in closet. Wind down after a long day in the master's ensuite bath with jacuzzi tub. Upper floor has new carpet throughout, two other bedrooms and a third full bath accessible from the hall. Lower level unfinished basement can be useful for storage. Tandem parking in the driveway for two cars. Outpost garage is perfect for a small antique car. In the summer enjoy a refreshing lemonade on the charming front porch, swing included.