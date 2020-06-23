All apartments in Alexandria
31 E LINDEN ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 E LINDEN ST

31 East Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

31 East Linden Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Easy living in this completely renovated and modernized 1920s three bedroom three bath Rosemont home. Close to two Metros, Maury School, Old Town, Grape & Bean and Delray. Living room/formal dining room combination with newly refinished hardwood floors exudes warmth and comfort for family living. Open floor plan includes a large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. French doors lead to an expansive patio and great yard for family gatherings and BBQs. Upstairs features a sun-drenched master suite with cathedral ceilings and walk-in closet. Wind down after a long day in the master's ensuite bath with jacuzzi tub. Upper floor has new carpet throughout, two other bedrooms and a third full bath accessible from the hall. Lower level unfinished basement can be useful for storage. Tandem parking in the driveway for two cars. Outpost garage is perfect for a small antique car. In the summer enjoy a refreshing lemonade on the charming front porch, swing included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 E LINDEN ST have any available units?
31 E LINDEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 E LINDEN ST have?
Some of 31 E LINDEN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 E LINDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
31 E LINDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 E LINDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 31 E LINDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 31 E LINDEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 31 E LINDEN ST does offer parking.
Does 31 E LINDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 E LINDEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 E LINDEN ST have a pool?
No, 31 E LINDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 31 E LINDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 31 E LINDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 31 E LINDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 E LINDEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
