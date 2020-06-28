All apartments in Alexandria
304 N ALFRED ST
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

304 N ALFRED ST

304 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

304 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
range
PLEASE OBSERVE COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS. WHEN TOURING THE HOUSE, PLEASE WEAR YOUR OWN MASK. DISPOSABLE GLOVES PROVIDED AT HOUSE FOR YOUR USE. *Two year lease strongly preferred* One of the most interesting homes in Old Town! Historic home with a contemporary interior. Large family room with wood burning stove, private walled patio, 2 nice sized bedrooms each with own full bath and modern kitchen and dining room with granite and slate. Full sized washer dryer. Easy walk to either King St or Braddock Road metros and just 3 blocks from King St and all the fun of Old Town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 N ALFRED ST have any available units?
304 N ALFRED ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 304 N ALFRED ST have?
Some of 304 N ALFRED ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 N ALFRED ST currently offering any rent specials?
304 N ALFRED ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 N ALFRED ST pet-friendly?
No, 304 N ALFRED ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 304 N ALFRED ST offer parking?
Yes, 304 N ALFRED ST offers parking.
Does 304 N ALFRED ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 N ALFRED ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 N ALFRED ST have a pool?
No, 304 N ALFRED ST does not have a pool.
Does 304 N ALFRED ST have accessible units?
No, 304 N ALFRED ST does not have accessible units.
Does 304 N ALFRED ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 N ALFRED ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 N ALFRED ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 N ALFRED ST does not have units with air conditioning.
