304 N ALFRED ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

PLEASE OBSERVE COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS. WHEN TOURING THE HOUSE, PLEASE WEAR YOUR OWN MASK. DISPOSABLE GLOVES PROVIDED AT HOUSE FOR YOUR USE. *Two year lease strongly preferred* One of the most interesting homes in Old Town! Historic home with a contemporary interior. Large family room with wood burning stove, private walled patio, 2 nice sized bedrooms each with own full bath and modern kitchen and dining room with granite and slate. Full sized washer dryer. Easy walk to either King St or Braddock Road metros and just 3 blocks from King St and all the fun of Old Town.