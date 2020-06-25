3023 Mosby St

Amenities

- Move in before 12/31/2019 to get the 1st month rent free (18-month lease required)

- Del Ray townhouse, available immediately

- 3 bedrooms, all on the second floor

- 2 full-bathrooms and a a finished basement with full-size washer and dryer

- Ceiling fans in bedrooms with custom shelving

- Hardwood floor, built-in wine rack, and storage/display shelves

- Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Spacious living room leading to an enclosed slate patio and storage shed

- Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Mt. Vernon Ave.



Pets are okay but subject to owner's approval.