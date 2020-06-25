All apartments in Alexandria
3023 Mosby St
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:18 AM

3023 Mosby St

3023 Mosby Street · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Mosby Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Move in before 12/31/2019 to get the 1st month rent free (18-month lease required)
- Del Ray townhouse, available immediately
- 3 bedrooms, all on the second floor
- 2 full-bathrooms and a a finished basement with full-size washer and dryer
- Ceiling fans in bedrooms with custom shelving
- Hardwood floor, built-in wine rack, and storage/display shelves
- Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Spacious living room leading to an enclosed slate patio and storage shed
- Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Mt. Vernon Ave.

Pets are okay but subject to owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

