3023 Mosby St

Amenities
- Move in before 12/31/2019 to get the 1st month rent free (18-month lease required)
- Del Ray townhouse, available immediately
- 3 bedrooms, all on the second floor
- 2 full-bathrooms and a a finished basement with full-size washer and dryer
- Ceiling fans in bedrooms with custom shelving
- Hardwood floor, built-in wine rack, and storage/display shelves
- Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Spacious living room leading to an enclosed slate patio and storage shed
- Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Mt. Vernon Ave.
Pets are okay but subject to owner's approval.