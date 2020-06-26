2800 Park Center Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

It’s renovated apartment of 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Very clean and comfortable place. It’s carpeted and furnished.

The master bedroom is

$1500

And the other regular size bedroom is for $1200

Each one has its own bathroom.

Very nice view from the balcony and it’s towards the forest.

Almost there minutes to highway (Washington/Richmond)

There is a small grocery store in the building and the shopping plaza about 5 minutes.