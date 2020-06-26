It’s renovated apartment of 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Very clean and comfortable place. It’s carpeted and furnished. The master bedroom is $1500 And the other regular size bedroom is for $1200 Each one has its own bathroom. Very nice view from the balcony and it’s towards the forest. Almost there minutes to highway (Washington/Richmond) There is a small grocery store in the building and the shopping plaza about 5 minutes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 Park Center Dr have any available units?
2800 Park Center Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2800 Park Center Dr have?
Some of 2800 Park Center Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Park Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Park Center Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Park Center Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Park Center Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Park Center Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Park Center Dr offers parking.
Does 2800 Park Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Park Center Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Park Center Dr have a pool?
No, 2800 Park Center Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Park Center Dr have accessible units?
No, 2800 Park Center Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Park Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Park Center Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Park Center Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2800 Park Center Dr has units with air conditioning.