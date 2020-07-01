2714 KENWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted, bright, clean, spacious townhouse that offers a full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove, deep size car garage, fenced back yard, patio, closet organizer, 3rd bedroom or loft, one updated bathroom for each bedroom. Lots of storage!!! This property is centrally located and is close to Old Town Alexandria, Downtown DC, The Wharf, The Harbor, Reagan National, I-395, I-495 and many more. Perfect location whether you work in DC , VA or MD. Managed by Property Frameworks. Option to include monthly cleaning service on rent is available for extra fee.