2714 KENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

2714 KENWOOD AVENUE

2714 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted, bright, clean, spacious townhouse that offers a full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove, deep size car garage, fenced back yard, patio, closet organizer, 3rd bedroom or loft, one updated bathroom for each bedroom. Lots of storage!!! This property is centrally located and is close to Old Town Alexandria, Downtown DC, The Wharf, The Harbor, Reagan National, I-395, I-495 and many more. Perfect location whether you work in DC , VA or MD. Managed by Property Frameworks. Option to include monthly cleaning service on rent is available for extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
2714 KENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2714 KENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

