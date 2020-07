Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2540 GADSBY PLACE Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Layout with this Beautiful Alexandria Townhome! - Wonderful, large TH with 2 car garage. Great layout. Family Room with Fireplace, spacious and well lit rooms, fenced yard, hardwood floors, granite, SS appliances. Eat in Kitchen. Separate soaking tub in MBA. Tall ceilings and skylights.



Close to Everything!



Pets are case by case with a deposit.



