Location, location, location! Just steps to King St. Metro and VRE. Close to KIng St. and Old Town restaurants and shops. This sunny home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels, neutral Berber carpeting in basement and den. Stone patio, deep back yard . Off street parking for one car. Certified funds required. Pets considered case by case. Pictures to follow when received.