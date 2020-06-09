All apartments in Alexandria
2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101
Last updated June 29 2019 at 5:36 PM

2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101

2408 Main Line Bv · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Main Line Bv, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2408 Mainline Blvd Alexandria VA 22301.
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Ready to be called home is this modern and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath garaged townhome. Features, open floor plan in Potomac Yards. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and rich cabinetry.
2 walk-in closets, In-unit laundry room with full sized washer / dryer. Bedroom-level laundry room makes for easy access. Location can't be beat and is a short distance to several metros, as well as Old Town, Del Ray, Crystal City, DC, National airport and more! Fantastic location minutes from Crystal City, Old Town, and National Airport. Shuttle bus to Metro.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 have any available units?
2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 have?
Some of 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 offers parking.
Does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 have a pool?
No, 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101 has units with air conditioning.
