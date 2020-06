Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 3 LARGE BEDROOM HOME READY FOR RENT FEB 1ST***FROM A RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES TO WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND GAS FIREPLACE WITH CUSTOM BUILT INS THIS HOME HAS IT ALL. LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO CAMERON STATION COMMUNITY POOL AND GYM, PARKS AND TENNIS COURTS. FREE SHUTTLE TO VAN DORN METRO***