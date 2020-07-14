225 STRAND STREET

Amenities

Brand New iconic waterfront condo at Watermark! Luxury at its finest, be the first to experience living in this Spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo with balcony. Well-appointed with modern features and finishes to include 9~ ceilings, gleaming 5~ wide plank hardwood flooring. Showcase kitchen with Italian Cucina Craft cabinets, Bosch appliances, and Quartz countertops. Master bedroom with balcony, walk-in closet and En suite master bath featuring heated flooring. Individual private storage, over-sized garage parking space, bicycle storage room. Roof terrace overlooking dramatic views of the Potomac River, with elevator access and two separate entertaining areas. Close to shops, bike paths, Torpedo Factory, Waterfront Park and more! Discover the Watermark lifestyle in the heart of the Old Town Alexandria Historic District!