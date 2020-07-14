All apartments in Alexandria
225 STRAND STREET
225 STRAND STREET

225 Strand Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 Strand Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Brand New iconic waterfront condo at Watermark! Luxury at its finest, be the first to experience living in this Spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo with balcony. Well-appointed with modern features and finishes to include 9~ ceilings, gleaming 5~ wide plank hardwood flooring. Showcase kitchen with Italian Cucina Craft cabinets, Bosch appliances, and Quartz countertops. Master bedroom with balcony, walk-in closet and En suite master bath featuring heated flooring. Individual private storage, over-sized garage parking space, bicycle storage room. Roof terrace overlooking dramatic views of the Potomac River, with elevator access and two separate entertaining areas. Close to shops, bike paths, Torpedo Factory, Waterfront Park and more! Discover the Watermark lifestyle in the heart of the Old Town Alexandria Historic District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 STRAND STREET have any available units?
225 STRAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 225 STRAND STREET have?
Some of 225 STRAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 STRAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
225 STRAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 STRAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 225 STRAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 225 STRAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 225 STRAND STREET offers parking.
Does 225 STRAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 STRAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 STRAND STREET have a pool?
No, 225 STRAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 225 STRAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 225 STRAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 225 STRAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 STRAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 STRAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 STRAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
