All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101

2215 Jefferson Davis Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2215 Jefferson Davis Highway, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Convenient 3BR, 2.5 BA, 2 level unit located in Potomac Yard near Crystal City and Braddock Metro Stations. Unit offers an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen. Oversized master suite with 2 walk in closets, balcony and spacious bathroom. In unit laundry room and 1-car garage. Metro bus stop is located steps from the front door and only minutes to restaurants, shopping & entertainment and major access routes of Crystal City, Old Town and Reagan National Airport. Community also provides a shuttle bus to the Metro. Community offers playground, biking and jogging trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 have any available units?
2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 have?
Some of 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 pet-friendly?
No, 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 does offer parking.
Does 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 have a pool?
No, 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 does not have a pool.
Does 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 have accessible units?
No, 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University