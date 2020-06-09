2215 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Convenient 3BR, 2.5 BA, 2 level unit located in Potomac Yard near Crystal City and Braddock Metro Stations. Unit offers an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen. Oversized master suite with 2 walk in closets, balcony and spacious bathroom. In unit laundry room and 1-car garage. Metro bus stop is located steps from the front door and only minutes to restaurants, shopping & entertainment and major access routes of Crystal City, Old Town and Reagan National Airport. Community also provides a shuttle bus to the Metro. Community offers playground, biking and jogging trails.