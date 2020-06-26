219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Enjoy the splendor of living in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. One Bedroom, One bathroom, oversized freshly-renovated apartment. Separate Living Room, Dining Room, and Storage Space. Stainless steel appliances, Built-In Microwave, Granite Countertops, newly refinished authentic hardwoods, stone tile in kitchen & bath, FRESHLY painted, new blinds... Quiet, secured, fully renovated historic 5-unit building. No pets. Apply on-line with Rentspree.com. $30 application fee per adult.