Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1

219 North Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

Enjoy the splendor of living in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. One Bedroom, One bathroom, oversized freshly-renovated apartment. Separate Living Room, Dining Room, and Storage Space. Stainless steel appliances, Built-In Microwave, Granite Countertops, newly refinished authentic hardwoods, stone tile in kitchen & bath, FRESHLY painted, new blinds... Quiet, secured, fully renovated historic 5-unit building. No pets. Apply on-line with Rentspree.com. $30 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 have any available units?
219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 have?
Some of 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 offers parking.
Does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 have a pool?
No, 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 N SAINT ASAPH ST #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

