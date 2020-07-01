218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1

Amenities
Renovated 2 BR/1 BA first-floor apartment with private fenced yard and separate storage unit. ** LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT ** Fabulous location in fun Del Ray, easy stroll to restaurants, bars and shops! Walk to Braddock Metro, minutes to Old Town and Reagan National Airport. High ceilings ~ Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen with granite counters - Renovated bath - Spacious living area with lots of light - Full-size washer/dryer in the unit - Large fully fenced yard - Easy parking on non-thru street - Separate storage unit included. Dogs allowed case by case with pet fee and pet rent. No cats, no smoking.