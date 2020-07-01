All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:19 AM

218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1

1 East Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1 East Alexandria Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Renovated 2 BR/1 BA first-floor apartment with private fenced yard and separate storage unit. ** LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT ** Fabulous location in fun Del Ray, easy stroll to restaurants, bars and shops! Walk to Braddock Metro, minutes to Old Town and Reagan National Airport. High ceilings ~ Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen with granite counters - Renovated bath - Spacious living area with lots of light - Full-size washer/dryer in the unit - Large fully fenced yard - Easy parking on non-thru street - Separate storage unit included. Dogs allowed case by case with pet fee and pet rent. No cats, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 have any available units?
218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 have?
Some of 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 is pet friendly.
Does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 offers parking.
Does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 have a pool?
No, 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 have accessible units?
No, 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 E ALEXANDRIA AVE #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

