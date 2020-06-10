All apartments in Alexandria
218 ALEXANDRIA AVE E #2
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:11 AM

218 ALEXANDRIA AVE E #2

218 East Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

218 East Alexandria Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
DEL RAY 2 BR/2 BA renovated top floor apartment with fully fenced yard and separate storage unit. Lawn care INCLUDED in rent. 2 master suites, walk-in closets, hardwood floors in living area, beautiful renovated kitchen with granite counters, renovated baths with marble floors. Full-size washer/dryer in unit.1 block off The Avenue in Del Ray, easy stroll to restaurants, bars, coffee. Close to Braddock Metro, Old Town. Dogs case by case with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent. No cats, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

