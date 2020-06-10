218 ALEXANDRIA AVE E #2

Amenities

DEL RAY 2 BR/2 BA renovated top floor apartment with fully fenced yard and separate storage unit. Lawn care INCLUDED in rent. 2 master suites, walk-in closets, hardwood floors in living area, beautiful renovated kitchen with granite counters, renovated baths with marble floors. Full-size washer/dryer in unit.1 block off The Avenue in Del Ray, easy stroll to restaurants, bars, coffee. Close to Braddock Metro, Old Town. Dogs case by case with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent. No cats, no smoking.