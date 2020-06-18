All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
215 Buchanan St
215 Buchanan St

215 Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Buchanan Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Wonderful single family home in Oldtown Alexandria - Property Id: 270304

Wonderful single family home with basement on a private street available now!

215 Buchanan Street
Alexandria, VA

Rent
$2200 / MO
Deposit
$2200
Available
5/01/2020
Lease Terms
One Year or MORE - seeking a long term tenant

This Beautiful home nests in the highly sought after Oldtown neighborhood. Minutes to the highway and National Harbor. Walking distance to the King St metro and famous King St where all the quaint shops and restaurants are. 10 minutes from Fort Belvoir.

Location, location, location!

Alexandria is the #8 best school district in or near Washington DC.

Nearby Features: GW Masonic Temple, Pool/various Recreation Areas, the Embassy Suites and Hilton Hotels

Renters Insurance required
Laundry room with Washer and Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270304
Property Id 270304

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Buchanan St have any available units?
215 Buchanan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Buchanan St have?
Some of 215 Buchanan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Buchanan St currently offering any rent specials?
215 Buchanan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Buchanan St pet-friendly?
No, 215 Buchanan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 215 Buchanan St offer parking?
No, 215 Buchanan St does not offer parking.
Does 215 Buchanan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Buchanan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Buchanan St have a pool?
Yes, 215 Buchanan St has a pool.
Does 215 Buchanan St have accessible units?
No, 215 Buchanan St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Buchanan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Buchanan St does not have units with dishwashers.
