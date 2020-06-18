215 Buchanan St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pool microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Wonderful single family home in Oldtown Alexandria - Property Id: 270304



Wonderful single family home with basement on a private street available now!



215 Buchanan Street

Alexandria, VA



Rent

$2200 / MO

Deposit

$2200

Available

5/01/2020

Lease Terms

One Year or MORE - seeking a long term tenant



This Beautiful home nests in the highly sought after Oldtown neighborhood. Minutes to the highway and National Harbor. Walking distance to the King St metro and famous King St where all the quaint shops and restaurants are. 10 minutes from Fort Belvoir.



Location, location, location!



Alexandria is the #8 best school district in or near Washington DC.



Nearby Features: GW Masonic Temple, Pool/various Recreation Areas, the Embassy Suites and Hilton Hotels



Renters Insurance required

Laundry room with Washer and Dryer

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270304

Property Id 270304



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815262)