209 BURGESS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Del Ray living at its best. Gorgeous, open concept townhome with upgraded gourmet kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious, finished walkout basement leading to the rear deck is the perfect place to entertain guests. Easy access to two metros. Close to Old Town Alexandria, the Pentagon, and DC. Fantastic location for commuters. Across the street from the community pool and park! Pet friendly with deposit. This fabulous home will not last! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.