Alexandria, VA
209 BURGESS AVENUE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

209 BURGESS AVENUE

209 Burgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 Burgess Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Del Ray living at its best. Gorgeous, open concept townhome with upgraded gourmet kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious, finished walkout basement leading to the rear deck is the perfect place to entertain guests. Easy access to two metros. Close to Old Town Alexandria, the Pentagon, and DC. Fantastic location for commuters. Across the street from the community pool and park! Pet friendly with deposit. This fabulous home will not last! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 BURGESS AVENUE have any available units?
209 BURGESS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 209 BURGESS AVENUE have?
Some of 209 BURGESS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 BURGESS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
209 BURGESS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 BURGESS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 BURGESS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 209 BURGESS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 209 BURGESS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 209 BURGESS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 BURGESS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 BURGESS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 209 BURGESS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 209 BURGESS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 209 BURGESS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 BURGESS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 BURGESS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 BURGESS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 BURGESS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
