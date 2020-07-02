All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated January 3 2020

206 E WINDSOR AVENUE

206 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

206 East Windsor Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!----$500 off 1st Full Months Rent!!******Fantastic sunlit Large 2 br unit just steps from " The Avenue" in Trendy Del Ray! Small Boutique building with secured access square in the middle of Del Ray-- Updated and freshly painted- Large Bedrooms and HUGE closets---Yes Big!--Shaker Cabs, Granite tops and stainless appliances--Super updated bathroom too! Private secured storage- Enjoy a stroll down the Avenue to all the Shops, Restaurants, Beer Garden and Braddock Metro! Off STreet PARKING too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE have any available units?
206 E WINDSOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE have?
Some of 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
206 E WINDSOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 E WINDSOR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

