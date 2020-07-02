206 E WINDSOR AVENUE

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!----$500 off 1st Full Months Rent!!******Fantastic sunlit Large 2 br unit just steps from " The Avenue" in Trendy Del Ray! Small Boutique building with secured access square in the middle of Del Ray-- Updated and freshly painted- Large Bedrooms and HUGE closets---Yes Big!--Shaker Cabs, Granite tops and stainless appliances--Super updated bathroom too! Private secured storage- Enjoy a stroll down the Avenue to all the Shops, Restaurants, Beer Garden and Braddock Metro! Off STreet PARKING too!!