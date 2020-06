Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fullyl Furnished condo at the Watergate at Landmark. Unbelievable, tastefully decorated, and ready to move into July 1. 1 huge bedroom with large Den/Office. Remodeled Kitchen and baths. Only thing missing is a mattress in the bedroom. Tenant will supply mattress. Rug in the living room does not convey.