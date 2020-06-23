2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This upscale 2-level 3BR, 2.5BA townhome is centrally located near many popular spots such as Old Town Alexandria and Del Ray. You are just minutes away from DCA airport and seconds from the Metro. You will have no problem finding running trails, parks, delicious restaurants, and grocery shopping, all close by. A few of the highlights of this great home are hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan featuring a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and gas cooking, an oversized master suite with walk-in shower, a balcony off the Master BR, 3 walk-In closets, a private garage and entry plus an additional parking space, washer and dryer in-unit, gas heat and more. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.