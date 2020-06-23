All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:38 AM

2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY

2009 Jefferson Davis Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2009 Jefferson Davis Highway, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This upscale 2-level 3BR, 2.5BA townhome is centrally located near many popular spots such as Old Town Alexandria and Del Ray. You are just minutes away from DCA airport and seconds from the Metro. You will have no problem finding running trails, parks, delicious restaurants, and grocery shopping, all close by. A few of the highlights of this great home are hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan featuring a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and gas cooking, an oversized master suite with walk-in shower, a balcony off the Master BR, 3 walk-In closets, a private garage and entry plus an additional parking space, washer and dryer in-unit, gas heat and more. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY have any available units?
2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY does offer parking.
Does 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University