1918 POTOMAC AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

PHENOMENAL corner unit with incredible views from 2 rooftop terraces in the heart of Potomac Yard!! This 4 level townhome boasts 3,222 sq ft of modern open concept living areas, true Chef's Kitchen , master spa like en-suite w/soaking tub and dual oversized walk-in shower with views to one of the 2 Roof Top terraces! Exceptional views of the DC Metro fireworks , Potomac Yard neighborhood, as well as picturesque views of DC/Arlington! Virtual video walk through, via YouTube, available upon request. Landlord would consider renting the property furnished for a $300/mo premium added to current list price, if desired.