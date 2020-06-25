All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

1903 Richmond Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1903 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Virtually brand new. Vacant and immediately available for move-in. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, main level hardwood floors, large master suite with private balcony, walk-in closets, luxury bath, W/D, upgrades throughout. Close to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Crystal City,Pentagon, major highways. Running/biking trails, tot lots & parks nearby. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.Property will be shown at open house on Sat May 30. Appointment required to limit number of people present. Call/email to set up time.Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1051909

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University