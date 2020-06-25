1903 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Virtually brand new. Vacant and immediately available for move-in. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, main level hardwood floors, large master suite with private balcony, walk-in closets, luxury bath, W/D, upgrades throughout. Close to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Crystal City,Pentagon, major highways. Running/biking trails, tot lots & parks nearby. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.Property will be shown at open house on Sat May 30. Appointment required to limit number of people present. Call/email to set up time.Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1051909