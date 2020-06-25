All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 180 S Van Dorn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
180 S Van Dorn St
Last updated September 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

180 S Van Dorn St

180 South Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
London Park Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

180 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
NO carpet and NO smoking (hardwood and tile floors). Kitchen enhanced with stainless food prep table and corner desk and ceiling fan. Central air/gas heat. FIOS available. Smart TV provided. Two walkouts to upper and lower fenced backyards and LOTS of new storage sheds for furniture, clothes. 4th bedroom on LLevel has separate entrance and full bath (in-law, home office, au pair, guests, separate apartment). Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash, and water. Landlord pays for lawn care. One month security deposit and references required. Negotiable lease and or purchase terms. Available mid-August 2019. Contact Dan at business tele (703) 821-2400. If busy, please leave message for quick call-back.

Located near Rt. 66, Rt.495, GW Parkway, minutes from Central McLean, Tysons Corner, Reston, Arlington, Washington, DC, and Maryland. Excellent schools: Kent Gardens Elementary, Long Fellow Middle School and McLean High School, plus Private schools. Close to community swimming pool, ball fields, parks, walking paths, & recreation center and all schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 S Van Dorn St have any available units?
180 S Van Dorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 180 S Van Dorn St have?
Some of 180 S Van Dorn St's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 S Van Dorn St currently offering any rent specials?
180 S Van Dorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 S Van Dorn St pet-friendly?
No, 180 S Van Dorn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 180 S Van Dorn St offer parking?
No, 180 S Van Dorn St does not offer parking.
Does 180 S Van Dorn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 S Van Dorn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 S Van Dorn St have a pool?
Yes, 180 S Van Dorn St has a pool.
Does 180 S Van Dorn St have accessible units?
No, 180 S Van Dorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 180 S Van Dorn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 S Van Dorn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 S Van Dorn St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 S Van Dorn St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University