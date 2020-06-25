180 S Van Dorn St

Amenities

stainless steel pool air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities pool

NO carpet and NO smoking (hardwood and tile floors). Kitchen enhanced with stainless food prep table and corner desk and ceiling fan. Central air/gas heat. FIOS available. Smart TV provided. Two walkouts to upper and lower fenced backyards and LOTS of new storage sheds for furniture, clothes. 4th bedroom on LLevel has separate entrance and full bath (in-law, home office, au pair, guests, separate apartment). Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash, and water. Landlord pays for lawn care. One month security deposit and references required. Negotiable lease and or purchase terms. Available mid-August 2019. Contact Dan at business tele (703) 821-2400. If busy, please leave message for quick call-back.



Located near Rt. 66, Rt.495, GW Parkway, minutes from Central McLean, Tysons Corner, Reston, Arlington, Washington, DC, and Maryland. Excellent schools: Kent Gardens Elementary, Long Fellow Middle School and McLean High School, plus Private schools. Close to community swimming pool, ball fields, parks, walking paths, & recreation center and all schools and shopping.