Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

176 BARRETT PLACE

176 Barrett Place · No Longer Available
Location

176 Barrett Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous End Unit GATSBY Model in prime Cameron Station Location. Freshly painted with neutral colors, new quartz countertops and custom backsplash installed in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded vanities in both baths, new light fixtures. End unit with lots of extra windows for maximum light, deck and patio, two gas fireplaces, master suite with luxury bath in 4th level, two spacious bedrooms with full bath, one car garage, rec room on lower level, and so much more!!! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 BARRETT PLACE have any available units?
176 BARRETT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 176 BARRETT PLACE have?
Some of 176 BARRETT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 BARRETT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
176 BARRETT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 BARRETT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 176 BARRETT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 176 BARRETT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 176 BARRETT PLACE offers parking.
Does 176 BARRETT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 BARRETT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 BARRETT PLACE have a pool?
No, 176 BARRETT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 176 BARRETT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 176 BARRETT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 176 BARRETT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 BARRETT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 BARRETT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 BARRETT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
