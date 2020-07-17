176 BARRETT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous End Unit GATSBY Model in prime Cameron Station Location. Freshly painted with neutral colors, new quartz countertops and custom backsplash installed in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded vanities in both baths, new light fixtures. End unit with lots of extra windows for maximum light, deck and patio, two gas fireplaces, master suite with luxury bath in 4th level, two spacious bedrooms with full bath, one car garage, rec room on lower level, and so much more!!! NO PETS!