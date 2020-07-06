All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:05 PM

1725 BRADDOCK PL #302

1725 Braddock Place · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Braddock Place, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to your fabulous top floor condo in sought after Kingsgate! Step inside to a private foyer that opens to an open family room, dining room and kitchen living area. The living space is bright with lots of natural light from the windows, and is completed by a cozy gas fireplace. The dining area/breakfast nook is complete with an updated chandelier and is located right off the completely remodeled kitchen. Renovated in 2019, your new kitchen includes stunning quartz countertops, new cabinetry with pull out drawers, extra storage (including custom wine rack!), and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a guest bathroom, guest closet, including lots of storage underneath the stairs. The upper level features a large master suite complete with walk-in closet and updated master bathroom. The ensuite features an updated double vanity and large soaking tub. The second bedroom also includes an updated ensuite bathroom with bathtub and HUGE walk-in closet. Your front-loading washer and dryer are also located on the upper level. Home includes 1 assigned parking space with plenty of additional spaces for guests. The Kingsgate community offers easy access to Quaker Lane & King Street main arteries to I-395 for an easy commute to DC, Reagan National Airport, and Old Town Alexandria. For close-to-home shopping and convenience, you are a quick walk or drive from the Bradlee Shopping Center and Fairlington!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 have any available units?
1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 have?
Some of 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 currently offering any rent specials?
1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 pet-friendly?
No, 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 offer parking?
Yes, 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 offers parking.
Does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 have a pool?
No, 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 does not have a pool.
Does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 have accessible units?
No, 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 BRADDOCK PL #302 does not have units with air conditioning.

