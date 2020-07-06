1725 BRADDOCK PL #302

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to your fabulous top floor condo in sought after Kingsgate! Step inside to a private foyer that opens to an open family room, dining room and kitchen living area. The living space is bright with lots of natural light from the windows, and is completed by a cozy gas fireplace. The dining area/breakfast nook is complete with an updated chandelier and is located right off the completely remodeled kitchen. Renovated in 2019, your new kitchen includes stunning quartz countertops, new cabinetry with pull out drawers, extra storage (including custom wine rack!), and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a guest bathroom, guest closet, including lots of storage underneath the stairs. The upper level features a large master suite complete with walk-in closet and updated master bathroom. The ensuite features an updated double vanity and large soaking tub. The second bedroom also includes an updated ensuite bathroom with bathtub and HUGE walk-in closet. Your front-loading washer and dryer are also located on the upper level. Home includes 1 assigned parking space with plenty of additional spaces for guests. The Kingsgate community offers easy access to Quaker Lane & King Street main arteries to I-395 for an easy commute to DC, Reagan National Airport, and Old Town Alexandria. For close-to-home shopping and convenience, you are a quick walk or drive from the Bradlee Shopping Center and Fairlington!