1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

2 Bed, 2 bath condo in Old Town Greens. Hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings and crown molding with plantation shutters accompany the large living/dining room wired for surround sound. Dining room has enough space to fit a 6 person dining room table. The upstairs master bedroom can easily fit a king bed with room for dressers, has two closets and an attached master-bath with dual sinks, shower and a walk-in closet. The large pass through kitchen has stone floors, granite countertops, a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space and room for a kitchen table. The lower-level has a large walk-in storage room, 2nd bedroom that can fit a queen bed and dresser with an attached full bath, washer/dryer, and a 1 car garage with several shelves for even more storage. The back-porch has accent lighting, and exterior storage room and gas grills are allowed. Free shuttle to Braddock metro runs during the week in the morning and evening.