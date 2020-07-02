All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

1621 Hunting Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Hunting Creek Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 Bed, 2 bath condo in Old Town Greens. Hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings and crown molding with plantation shutters accompany the large living/dining room wired for surround sound. Dining room has enough space to fit a 6 person dining room table. The upstairs master bedroom can easily fit a king bed with room for dressers, has two closets and an attached master-bath with dual sinks, shower and a walk-in closet. The large pass through kitchen has stone floors, granite countertops, a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space and room for a kitchen table. The lower-level has a large walk-in storage room, 2nd bedroom that can fit a queen bed and dresser with an attached full bath, washer/dryer, and a 1 car garage with several shelves for even more storage. The back-porch has accent lighting, and exterior storage room and gas grills are allowed. Free shuttle to Braddock metro runs during the week in the morning and evening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

