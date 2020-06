Amenities

JUST UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL! 3 bedroom/2 bath 4 level END UNIT in sought after Colecroft. 1 BLOCK to Braddock Metro & a stones throw to all the cool stuff you're looking for. BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN COOKED IN KITCHEN! Hardwood floors in LR/DR. Woodburning fireplace with new granite surround. GINORMOUS basement with full size washer/dryer. 3 generous brs including "loft" bedroom w/en suite bath.1 Assigned parking + street. Pets on CBC basis (NMT 2, combined weight <80LBS w/$100/monthly fee). Min inc $111,600.0. Certified funds required payable to STANCIU MANAGEMENT.