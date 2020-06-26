1503 ORONOCO STREET

Amenities

VERY HIGH WOW FACTOR. THIS HOME DOES NOT DISAPPOINT! Live the Old Town Lifestyle in this stylish and on point 4 finished level town home in popular COLECROFT. THISCLOSE to everywhere you want to be and everything you want to do. SENSATIONAL UPGRADES TO KITCHEN AND BATHS.One block to BRADDOCK METRO and only a few stops to AMAZON'S NEW HQ2!! Covered front porch. FABULOUS kitchen with rich cabinetry, FIREPLACE, SS appliances, (kitchen island and stools remain with home). Fenced rear brick patio. U1 features cozy living room with custom mantled fireplace and master with beautiful en suite bath. U2 offers 2 generous bedrooms plus another gorgeous bathroom. Pull down stairs to tremendous attic storage. The lower level boasts a family room with vinyl plank flooring, convenient 1/2 bath and large storage/laundry room and tons of built in shelves. Pets CBC (NMT 2 with combined weight less than 80 pounds). No Smoking. Truly one of the nicest I've seen. Consideration given for long term lease.