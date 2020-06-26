All apartments in Alexandria
1503 ORONOCO STREET
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:25 AM

1503 ORONOCO STREET

1503 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VERY HIGH WOW FACTOR. THIS HOME DOES NOT DISAPPOINT! Live the Old Town Lifestyle in this stylish and on point 4 finished level town home in popular COLECROFT. THISCLOSE to everywhere you want to be and everything you want to do. SENSATIONAL UPGRADES TO KITCHEN AND BATHS.One block to BRADDOCK METRO and only a few stops to AMAZON'S NEW HQ2!! Covered front porch. FABULOUS kitchen with rich cabinetry, FIREPLACE, SS appliances, (kitchen island and stools remain with home). Fenced rear brick patio. U1 features cozy living room with custom mantled fireplace and master with beautiful en suite bath. U2 offers 2 generous bedrooms plus another gorgeous bathroom. Pull down stairs to tremendous attic storage. The lower level boasts a family room with vinyl plank flooring, convenient 1/2 bath and large storage/laundry room and tons of built in shelves. Pets CBC (NMT 2 with combined weight less than 80 pounds). No Smoking. Truly one of the nicest I've seen. Consideration given for long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
1503 ORONOCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1503 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1503 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1503 ORONOCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 ORONOCO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 ORONOCO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1503 ORONOCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1503 ORONOCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1503 ORONOCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 ORONOCO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 ORONOCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1503 ORONOCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1503 ORONOCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1503 ORONOCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 ORONOCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 ORONOCO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 ORONOCO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 ORONOCO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
