1489 N VAN DORN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Come take a look! $200 rent credit! Immediate delivery- Beautiful townhome condo w/a great patio perfect for relax. Fabulously open floor plan w/spacious rooms. Kitchen features maple cabinetry & table space. Awesome club house, exercise facilities, swimming pool, & plenty of parking are just some of the community amenities. Convenient to 395 & DC....Great location and opportunity to lease this property. $200 Rent Credit! Commuters dream location, close to everything. Come take a look today. Two bedrooms and one bath Over 1000 square feet -Lots of storage and patio to relax. Professionally Managed Property.