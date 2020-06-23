All apartments in Alexandria
1489 N VAN DORN STREET
1489 N VAN DORN STREET

1489 North Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1489 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Come take a look! $200 rent credit! Immediate delivery- Beautiful townhome condo w/a great patio perfect for relax. Fabulously open floor plan w/spacious rooms. Kitchen features maple cabinetry & table space. Awesome club house, exercise facilities, swimming pool, & plenty of parking are just some of the community amenities. Convenient to 395 & DC....Great location and opportunity to lease this property. $200 Rent Credit! Commuters dream location, close to everything. Come take a look today. Two bedrooms and one bath Over 1000 square feet -Lots of storage and patio to relax. Professionally Managed Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

