Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

1489 A N VAN DORN ST, Available 08/06/19 -

A must see gorgeous town house condo with spacious open floor plan and lots of lighting. 2 bed 1 bath. Patio is tailor-made to host a cook out with family\friends. It has a splendid kitchen with lots of cabinets and great amenities in the development such as a club house, swimming pool, exercise room and lots of parkCombination Dining/Living, No Fireplace, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Washer/Dryer Stacked, Water Dispenser, Accessibility Features: Othering . No smoking allowed.Parking is included with water and trash.



(RLNE4598972)