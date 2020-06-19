All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:54 AM

1489 A N VAN DORN ST,

1489 a N Van Dorn St · No Longer Available
Location

1489 a N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
1489 A N VAN DORN ST, Available 08/06/19 -
A must see gorgeous town house condo with spacious open floor plan and lots of lighting. 2 bed 1 bath. Patio is tailor-made to host a cook out with family\friends. It has a splendid kitchen with lots of cabinets and great amenities in the development such as a club house, swimming pool, exercise room and lots of parkCombination Dining/Living, No Fireplace, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Washer/Dryer Stacked, Water Dispenser, Accessibility Features: Othering . No smoking allowed.Parking is included with water and trash.

(RLNE4598972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, have any available units?
1489 A N VAN DORN ST, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, have?
Some of 1489 A N VAN DORN ST,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, currently offering any rent specials?
1489 A N VAN DORN ST, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, pet-friendly?
No, 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, offer parking?
Yes, 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, does offer parking.
Does 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, have a pool?
Yes, 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, has a pool.
Does 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, have accessible units?
No, 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1489 A N VAN DORN ST, has units with dishwashers.
