136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Over $100K upgrades! Meticulously maintained and tastefully upgraded Jackson model with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths, English basement, one car garage and one carport. Renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, marble countertops and stainless appliances. Custom built in cabinets in lower level office (2018) and cherry built ins with computer desk in family/dining room, plantation shutters, neutral paint throughout. Master suites with 2 walk in closets. Each closet has custom organizers. Stunning master bath with oversized shower soaking tub. Upper level features 2 enclosed bedrooms, renovated hall bath with large vanity and laundry room. Great location close to community amenities and Brenman Park!!! Lots of amenities in Cameron Station, huge outdoor pool, fitness center, shuttle bus to metro, coffee shop, saloon, walking trail, etc. Good credits only, no smoking, pets case by case. Available 07/08.