Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD

136 Cameron Station Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

136 Cameron Station Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Over $100K upgrades! Meticulously maintained and tastefully upgraded Jackson model with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths, English basement, one car garage and one carport. Renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, marble countertops and stainless appliances. Custom built in cabinets in lower level office (2018) and cherry built ins with computer desk in family/dining room, plantation shutters, neutral paint throughout. Master suites with 2 walk in closets. Each closet has custom organizers. Stunning master bath with oversized shower soaking tub. Upper level features 2 enclosed bedrooms, renovated hall bath with large vanity and laundry room. Great location close to community amenities and Brenman Park!!! Lots of amenities in Cameron Station, huge outdoor pool, fitness center, shuttle bus to metro, coffee shop, saloon, walking trail, etc. Good credits only, no smoking, pets case by case. Available 07/08.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have any available units?
136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
