1330 MICHIGAN AVENUE

LOCATION-LOCATION! 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms charming English cottage style townhouse in North Old Town Alexandria!Freshly painted throughout, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets with s/s appliances, family room opens to private fenced patio with pergola and planting areas. Large rec room in basement, laundry area and plenty of storage. Conveniently located in North Old Town, walking distance to Braddock metro, walk, jog or cycle along the nearby Potomac River. Close to National Airport, DC and Crystal City. Pets welcome. MOVE IN READY!