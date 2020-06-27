1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready for immediate occupancy. A commuter~s dream. Look no further.~ This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been totally renovated and~ is in move in condition.~ Located in Lincolnia Hills, a popular Alexandria City community inside the Capital Beltway. Minutes to the Pentagon, Landmark Plaza, Mark Center, King Street Metro, Reagan National Airport, National Landing (a.k.a. Crystal City). Lincolnia Senior Center and 395. Moments to great shopping and restaurants.Potential 4th bedroom/family room/den in entry level plus laundry room with full sized washer, dryer and laundry tub with space to dry or fold clothes and a half bath. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Stone patio off living room perfect for entertaining or just a great place to relax after a hard day at work. Fenced in back yard. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Three nice sized bedrooms on the upper level with gleaming hard wood floors. Hall bath with skylight.~ Driveway plus plenty of street parking.Both Glenwood Park and the Dora Kelley Nature Park and Wildlife Sanctuary at the end of the street. Only two incomes to qualify. Certified funds required. Pets case by case.