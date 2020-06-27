All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET

1326 North Chambliss Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1326 North Chambliss Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for immediate occupancy. A commuter~s dream. Look no further.~ This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been totally renovated and~ is in move in condition.~ Located in Lincolnia Hills, a popular Alexandria City community inside the Capital Beltway. Minutes to the Pentagon, Landmark Plaza, Mark Center, King Street Metro, Reagan National Airport, National Landing (a.k.a. Crystal City). Lincolnia Senior Center and 395. Moments to great shopping and restaurants.Potential 4th bedroom/family room/den in entry level plus laundry room with full sized washer, dryer and laundry tub with space to dry or fold clothes and a half bath. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Stone patio off living room perfect for entertaining or just a great place to relax after a hard day at work. Fenced in back yard. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Three nice sized bedrooms on the upper level with gleaming hard wood floors. Hall bath with skylight.~ Driveway plus plenty of street parking.Both Glenwood Park and the Dora Kelley Nature Park and Wildlife Sanctuary at the end of the street. Only two incomes to qualify. Certified funds required. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET have any available units?
1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET have?
Some of 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET offers parking.
Does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET have a pool?
No, 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 N CHAMBLISS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University