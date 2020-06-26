All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1316 Princess Street

1316 Princess Street · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Princess Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$3500 / 3br - 1584ft2 - Endless charm with Modern Convenience Old Town Alexandria Living (3BD/2.5BA) - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RsxJ7zP6p52

Property Address: 1316 Princess Street Alexandria, VA, 22314
Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria
Market Rent: $3,500 for a 12-18 Month Lease
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities
Square Footage: 1,584 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Parking: Street Parking
Available: Immediately

Look no further. Large, updated 3 level townhouse in Old Town Alexandria. 3 BD, 2.5 BA, master suite with walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen. New Hardwood floors and faux fireplace on main level. Private, fully fenced rear patio/yard. Rear patio is the perfect entertaining space. Walk to Old Town shops and restaurants right out your door. Less than 10 minute walk to the metro. Walk score of 91. Available now.

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Full Bathrooms, One Half Bath
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops
Application Fee: $65 per Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557

(RLNE5182597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Princess Street have any available units?
1316 Princess Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1316 Princess Street have?
Some of 1316 Princess Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Princess Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Princess Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Princess Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Princess Street is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Princess Street offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Princess Street offers parking.
Does 1316 Princess Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Princess Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Princess Street have a pool?
No, 1316 Princess Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Princess Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 Princess Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Princess Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Princess Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Princess Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Princess Street does not have units with air conditioning.
