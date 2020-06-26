Amenities
$3500 / 3br - 1584ft2 - Endless charm with Modern Convenience Old Town Alexandria Living (3BD/2.5BA) - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RsxJ7zP6p52
Property Address: 1316 Princess Street Alexandria, VA, 22314
Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria
Market Rent: $3,500 for a 12-18 Month Lease
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities
Square Footage: 1,584 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Parking: Street Parking
Available: Immediately
Look no further. Large, updated 3 level townhouse in Old Town Alexandria. 3 BD, 2.5 BA, master suite with walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen. New Hardwood floors and faux fireplace on main level. Private, fully fenced rear patio/yard. Rear patio is the perfect entertaining space. Walk to Old Town shops and restaurants right out your door. Less than 10 minute walk to the metro. Walk score of 91. Available now.
Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Full Bathrooms, One Half Bath
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops
Application Fee: $65 per Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557
(RLNE5182597)