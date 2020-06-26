Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$3500 / 3br - 1584ft2 - Endless charm with Modern Convenience Old Town Alexandria Living (3BD/2.5BA) - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RsxJ7zP6p52



Property Address: 1316 Princess Street Alexandria, VA, 22314

Neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria

Market Rent: $3,500 for a 12-18 Month Lease

Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities

Square Footage: 1,584 Square Feet

Pets: No Pets

Parking: Street Parking

Available: Immediately



Look no further. Large, updated 3 level townhouse in Old Town Alexandria. 3 BD, 2.5 BA, master suite with walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen. New Hardwood floors and faux fireplace on main level. Private, fully fenced rear patio/yard. Rear patio is the perfect entertaining space. Walk to Old Town shops and restaurants right out your door. Less than 10 minute walk to the metro. Walk score of 91. Available now.



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Full Bathrooms, One Half Bath

Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops

Application Fee: $65 per Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822

Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557



(RLNE5182597)