1302 Trinity Dr. Available 09/01/19 Remodeled Alexandria 3 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath in Exclusive Malvern Hill are Avail Sept 1 LAWN CARE INCL. - Beautifully Remodeled Split Foyer home in the exclusive Malvern Hill area of Alexandria off Quaker Lane. *Upstairs features: Living Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm; Spacious Kitchen with Double Wall Ovens, Gas Cooktop; Kitchen opens to the large Great Room with wooden vaulted ceiling, Floor to ceiling Stone wall surrounds Fireplace. Master Suite feels like a luxury hotel room - One passes through a Sitting Room prior to entering the spacious Bedroom. Bright and airy with window views to the park-like yard below. The en-suite bath has Double Sinks, large Soaking Tub and separate Shower. There's a spiral stairs down to the private Master Study which features Built-in Bookcases, and French Doors to the Back Lawns. On this level in addition to the Mstr suite there are 2 additional Bedrooms and a Hallway Bathroom. Downstairs there's a large Rec Room/TV room with Fireplace. There's a Den and Full Bath as well as a laundry room storage area with Second Refrigerator and access to the 2 car garage. The yard is a well groomed oasis. LAWN CARE PAID BY OWNER!! No Smoking, No Pets, Property is Professionally Managed. Avail 9/1/2019



