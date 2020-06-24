All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1302 Trinity Dr.

1302 Trinity Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Trinity Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1302 Trinity Dr. Available 09/01/19 Remodeled Alexandria 3 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath in Exclusive Malvern Hill are Avail Sept 1 LAWN CARE INCL. - Beautifully Remodeled Split Foyer home in the exclusive Malvern Hill area of Alexandria off Quaker Lane. *Upstairs features: Living Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm; Spacious Kitchen with Double Wall Ovens, Gas Cooktop; Kitchen opens to the large Great Room with wooden vaulted ceiling, Floor to ceiling Stone wall surrounds Fireplace. Master Suite feels like a luxury hotel room - One passes through a Sitting Room prior to entering the spacious Bedroom. Bright and airy with window views to the park-like yard below. The en-suite bath has Double Sinks, large Soaking Tub and separate Shower. There's a spiral stairs down to the private Master Study which features Built-in Bookcases, and French Doors to the Back Lawns. On this level in addition to the Mstr suite there are 2 additional Bedrooms and a Hallway Bathroom. Downstairs there's a large Rec Room/TV room with Fireplace. There's a Den and Full Bath as well as a laundry room storage area with Second Refrigerator and access to the 2 car garage. The yard is a well groomed oasis. LAWN CARE PAID BY OWNER!! No Smoking, No Pets, Property is Professionally Managed. Avail 9/1/2019

Listed by Robert Zimmerman 703 307-5091c. Robert@bhgpremier.com

Licensed Agent, Realtor
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier,
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046

Peake Management, Inc.

(RLNE5005639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Trinity Dr. have any available units?
1302 Trinity Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1302 Trinity Dr. have?
Some of 1302 Trinity Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Trinity Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Trinity Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Trinity Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Trinity Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1302 Trinity Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Trinity Dr. offers parking.
Does 1302 Trinity Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Trinity Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Trinity Dr. have a pool?
No, 1302 Trinity Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Trinity Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1302 Trinity Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Trinity Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Trinity Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Trinity Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Trinity Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
