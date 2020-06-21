1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Exceptional pied-a-terre! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS. Furnished large 1-bedroom apartment (936 sq ft) available now. Also included is a big open balcony and a garage parking space. Beautiful Porto Vecchio with lots of amenities - 24-hour concierge desk, party room, fitness center, riverfront pool and grills, kayak launch, tennis court and limo service! Easy walk to shops and restaurant or strolls along the Potomac River. Enjoy lovely sun sets from the large balcony. Please apply online at www.longandfoster.com Search MLS# VAAX203884