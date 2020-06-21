All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818

1250 Virginia Highway 400 · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Virginia Highway 400, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Exceptional pied-a-terre! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS. Furnished large 1-bedroom apartment (936 sq ft) available now. Also included is a big open balcony and a garage parking space. Beautiful Porto Vecchio with lots of amenities - 24-hour concierge desk, party room, fitness center, riverfront pool and grills, kayak launch, tennis court and limo service! Easy walk to shops and restaurant or strolls along the Potomac River. Enjoy lovely sun sets from the large balcony. Please apply online at www.longandfoster.com Search MLS# VAAX203884

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 have any available units?
1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 have?
Some of 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 pet-friendly?
No, 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 offers parking.
Does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 has a pool.
Does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 have accessible units?
No, 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 S WASHINGTON ST S #818 does not have units with air conditioning.
