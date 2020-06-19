1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to your gorgeous Alexandria Townhome Oasis! Immediately get greeted by your professionally landscaped and manicured garden and flower beds that are perfectly maintained by it's very own irrigation system. Once you walk in, you'll immediately notice that this End unit 3 level townhome has so many features. From gleaming hardwood floors, to a beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ high end stainless steel appliances, custom interior and exterior lighting, custom plantation shutters, custom master closet, to Remote controlled gas fireplace which has been professionally serviced annually, and tastefully updated bathrooms. Dine al fresco on either your upper or lower deck in the backyard that backs to trees. Minutes away from DC, DCA Airport, King St Metro, and the Old Town Waterfront. Tons of shopping and restaurants to choose from! What a great place to call home!