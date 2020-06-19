All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE

1249 Quaker Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1249 Quaker Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Quaker Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your gorgeous Alexandria Townhome Oasis! Immediately get greeted by your professionally landscaped and manicured garden and flower beds that are perfectly maintained by it's very own irrigation system. Once you walk in, you'll immediately notice that this End unit 3 level townhome has so many features. From gleaming hardwood floors, to a beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ high end stainless steel appliances, custom interior and exterior lighting, custom plantation shutters, custom master closet, to Remote controlled gas fireplace which has been professionally serviced annually, and tastefully updated bathrooms. Dine al fresco on either your upper or lower deck in the backyard that backs to trees. Minutes away from DC, DCA Airport, King St Metro, and the Old Town Waterfront. Tons of shopping and restaurants to choose from! What a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have any available units?
1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University