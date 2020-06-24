All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 122 WATERFORD PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
122 WATERFORD PLACE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

122 WATERFORD PLACE

122 Waterford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

122 Waterford Place, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with Old Town living. Check out 122 Waterford Place, located just steps away from the Potomac River Waterfront parks. Enjoy the King Street shops, Restaurants and Starbucks, all 3 blocks away. Enjoy PRIVACY and quiet in this RARE, courtyard facing town home, tucked away off of Union Street in Old Town. This end unit brick townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, PLUS an extra living room / den and storage loft. Some highlights include a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances, Hardwood floors, 2 wood burning fireplaces, new paint throughout and a huge private courtyard with Pet Turf. One assigned parking space is included. Easy access to King ST Metro, DC and Pentagon. Pets are welcome, but subject to approval. Open to 12,24,36 month leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 WATERFORD PLACE have any available units?
122 WATERFORD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 WATERFORD PLACE have?
Some of 122 WATERFORD PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 WATERFORD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
122 WATERFORD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 WATERFORD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 WATERFORD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 122 WATERFORD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 122 WATERFORD PLACE offers parking.
Does 122 WATERFORD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 WATERFORD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 WATERFORD PLACE have a pool?
No, 122 WATERFORD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 122 WATERFORD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 122 WATERFORD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 122 WATERFORD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 WATERFORD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University