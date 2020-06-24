Amenities

Fall in love with Old Town living. Check out 122 Waterford Place, located just steps away from the Potomac River Waterfront parks. Enjoy the King Street shops, Restaurants and Starbucks, all 3 blocks away. Enjoy PRIVACY and quiet in this RARE, courtyard facing town home, tucked away off of Union Street in Old Town. This end unit brick townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, PLUS an extra living room / den and storage loft. Some highlights include a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances, Hardwood floors, 2 wood burning fireplaces, new paint throughout and a huge private courtyard with Pet Turf. One assigned parking space is included. Easy access to King ST Metro, DC and Pentagon. Pets are welcome, but subject to approval. Open to 12,24,36 month leases.