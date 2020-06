Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

Perfect location - short distance to King St. near River bike/jog trail, GW Parkway 3/4 mile to Braddock metro. Walk to restaurants, grocery store, and health club. Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom l bath patio with new floors, Bathroom redone, entire place freshly painted. One Reserved Parking space and two visitor spaces.. Storage and bike storage. Fans in all rooms. Patio ready for a cookout! Located in Canal Place!