Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Whats not to like? 1 Block from the river and all its amenities. Spacious, beautiful unit...meticulous. Stainless/granite eat in kitchen---washer/dryer--Parking space #58 in gar, storage unit. Owner will consider 1 dog. No smokers. Must supply rentors insurance. Landlord pays electric. Application online $55 per adult 18 or older