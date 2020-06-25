12 E Spring St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Location!



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex is situated in the highly desirable Rosemont neighborhood, within walking distance of both Braddock and King Street Metros.



Large master bedroom with two good size spare bedrooms and newly updated full bathroom on the second floor.



Large living room with gas fireplace and dining space, updated half bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and 5 burner gas stove on the main level, along with a bonus room off the kitchen for additional kitchen space or an eat in area.



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house.



Fully finished basement with a second fully remodeled bathroom is ideal for out of town guests. Laundry room finished with new tiles and comes with a washer and dryer.



Fully fenced back patio with storage for bikes or strollers under the stairs.



Brand new HVAC and newer water heater.



Walk to DelRay, Old Town and numerous playgrounds, trails and restaurants.