Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:22 AM

12 E Spring St

12 East Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 East Spring Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location!

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex is situated in the highly desirable Rosemont neighborhood, within walking distance of both Braddock and King Street Metros.

Large master bedroom with two good size spare bedrooms and newly updated full bathroom on the second floor.

Large living room with gas fireplace and dining space, updated half bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and 5 burner gas stove on the main level, along with a bonus room off the kitchen for additional kitchen space or an eat in area.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house.

Fully finished basement with a second fully remodeled bathroom is ideal for out of town guests. Laundry room finished with new tiles and comes with a washer and dryer.

Fully fenced back patio with storage for bikes or strollers under the stairs.

Brand new HVAC and newer water heater.

Walk to DelRay, Old Town and numerous playgrounds, trails and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

