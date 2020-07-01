116 ROBERTS LN #300

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Move in ready, renovated unit near King Street metro. Large rooms. Hardwood Floors throughout. Granite Kitchen with light Oak cabinets. Laundry in the Unit. Balcony with access from Living Room & Kitchen. Storage Room off Balcony, plus extra storage in Bsmt. Assigned Parking #089. Plus 2 Guest Parking Passes. Large walk in closet in 2nd BR. Large Windows. Cross ventilation. Unit spans the entire width of the building. Rent includes all utilities except electric. King metro is less than 1/2 mile! Community Pool. So handy to everything Old Town Alexandria.