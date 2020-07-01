All apartments in Alexandria
116 ROBERTS LN #300

116 Roberts Lane · No Longer Available
Location

116 Roberts Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Move in ready, renovated unit near King Street metro. Large rooms. Hardwood Floors throughout. Granite Kitchen with light Oak cabinets. Laundry in the Unit. Balcony with access from Living Room & Kitchen. Storage Room off Balcony, plus extra storage in Bsmt. Assigned Parking #089. Plus 2 Guest Parking Passes. Large walk in closet in 2nd BR. Large Windows. Cross ventilation. Unit spans the entire width of the building. Rent includes all utilities except electric. King metro is less than 1/2 mile! Community Pool. So handy to everything Old Town Alexandria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 have any available units?
116 ROBERTS LN #300 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 have?
Some of 116 ROBERTS LN #300's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 ROBERTS LN #300 currently offering any rent specials?
116 ROBERTS LN #300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 ROBERTS LN #300 pet-friendly?
No, 116 ROBERTS LN #300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 offer parking?
Yes, 116 ROBERTS LN #300 offers parking.
Does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 ROBERTS LN #300 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 have a pool?
Yes, 116 ROBERTS LN #300 has a pool.
Does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 have accessible units?
No, 116 ROBERTS LN #300 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 ROBERTS LN #300 has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 ROBERTS LN #300 have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 ROBERTS LN #300 does not have units with air conditioning.

