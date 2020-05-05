113 W MASON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Absolutely picture perfect 3 level Del Ray Charmer uncharacteristically roomy with 3 sunlit bedrooms up + 1 full bath and 1 large br with private bath on the main lvl! This storybook Cape has been just been remodeled from top to bottom! Stunning WHite shaker Cabs and stainless appliances---Warm newly refinished hardwoods throughout entire home...Seperate entrance to main level Bedroom and walk out to secluded side porch leading to one of the most expansive rear yards in town!! Hop ski and a jump from all of Trendy and loveable Del Ray and " The Avenue" with all of the amazing shops, restaurants---NEW Biergarten!---Braddock Metro a few blocks away and nearby New AMAZON HQ2 and Reagan Airport....Front Porch community living at its finest!