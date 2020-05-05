All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

113 W MASON AVENUE

113 West Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 West Mason Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Absolutely picture perfect 3 level Del Ray Charmer uncharacteristically roomy with 3 sunlit bedrooms up + 1 full bath and 1 large br with private bath on the main lvl! This storybook Cape has been just been remodeled from top to bottom! Stunning WHite shaker Cabs and stainless appliances---Warm newly refinished hardwoods throughout entire home...Seperate entrance to main level Bedroom and walk out to secluded side porch leading to one of the most expansive rear yards in town!! Hop ski and a jump from all of Trendy and loveable Del Ray and " The Avenue" with all of the amazing shops, restaurants---NEW Biergarten!---Braddock Metro a few blocks away and nearby New AMAZON HQ2 and Reagan Airport....Front Porch community living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 W MASON AVENUE have any available units?
113 W MASON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 113 W MASON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 W MASON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 W MASON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 W MASON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 113 W MASON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 113 W MASON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 113 W MASON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 W MASON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 W MASON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 113 W MASON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 113 W MASON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 W MASON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 W MASON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 W MASON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 W MASON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 W MASON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
