1115 POWHATAN ST
Last updated January 14 2020

1115 POWHATAN ST

1115 Powhatan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Updated Alexandria 3 bed/2.5+ bath Townhouse - Available 1/1/2020. Updated end unit townhouse conveniently located in Virginia Village. Fantastic location with easy access to GW Parkway. Quick 10 minute walk to Braddock Metro, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, and Old Town Alexandria shops/restaurants. Two upper floor bedrooms with a main floor office/guest bedroom. Two full baths with TWO additional half baths. Home offers hardwood floors, ceramic tile in baths, newer stainless kitchen appliances and washer dryer. Private rear patio with storage shed and easy street parking. Unfurnished rental. Small dogs OK case by case.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4194699)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 POWHATAN ST have any available units?
1115 POWHATAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1115 POWHATAN ST have?
Some of 1115 POWHATAN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 POWHATAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1115 POWHATAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 POWHATAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 POWHATAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 1115 POWHATAN ST offer parking?
No, 1115 POWHATAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 1115 POWHATAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 POWHATAN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 POWHATAN ST have a pool?
No, 1115 POWHATAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1115 POWHATAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1115 POWHATAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 POWHATAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 POWHATAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 POWHATAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 POWHATAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
