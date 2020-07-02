1115 POWHATAN ST

Amenities

Updated Alexandria 3 bed/2.5+ bath Townhouse - Available 1/1/2020. Updated end unit townhouse conveniently located in Virginia Village. Fantastic location with easy access to GW Parkway. Quick 10 minute walk to Braddock Metro, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, and Old Town Alexandria shops/restaurants. Two upper floor bedrooms with a main floor office/guest bedroom. Two full baths with TWO additional half baths. Home offers hardwood floors, ceramic tile in baths, newer stainless kitchen appliances and washer dryer. Private rear patio with storage shed and easy street parking. Unfurnished rental. Small dogs OK case by case.



No Cats Allowed



