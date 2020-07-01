All apartments in Alexandria
111 N Patrick St

Location

111 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom home is available unfurnished at the price listed or furnished for additional monthly fee.
Steps away from king street this apartment offers modern amenities with old town charm.
Stainless steel appliances
Outdoor cart yard
Fit for an entertainer.
Must see!!
Close to metro
Street parking only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N Patrick St have any available units?
111 N Patrick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 111 N Patrick St have?
Some of 111 N Patrick St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N Patrick St currently offering any rent specials?
111 N Patrick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N Patrick St pet-friendly?
No, 111 N Patrick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 111 N Patrick St offer parking?
No, 111 N Patrick St does not offer parking.
Does 111 N Patrick St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N Patrick St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N Patrick St have a pool?
No, 111 N Patrick St does not have a pool.
Does 111 N Patrick St have accessible units?
No, 111 N Patrick St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N Patrick St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 N Patrick St has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 N Patrick St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 N Patrick St has units with air conditioning.

