1101 North Fairfax Dr

Amenities
Live at let go in this modern Arlington community. Experience an abundance of amenities during your stay, and enjoy walking to Arlington eateries, nightlife, and shopping. This is an ideal location with easy access to freeways and the Virginia Square GMU Metro station; making your commute to Downtown DC a breeze.
Unit Amenities Include:
Stainless Steel Appliances
In-home Washer and Dryer
Plank Wood Flooring
Modern Design
Building Amenities Include:
Top-Notch Fitness Center
24-hour Concierge
Rooftop Lounge with Movies, Games and a Bar
Rooftop Fire Pit
Entertainment Stations
Pet Spa
Bike Storage
Ground-floor Retail + Nearby Shopping