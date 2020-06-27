1101 North Fairfax Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live at let go in this modern Arlington community. Experience an abundance of amenities during your stay, and enjoy walking to Arlington eateries, nightlife, and shopping. This is an ideal location with easy access to freeways and the Virginia Square GMU Metro station; making your commute to Downtown DC a breeze.



Unit Amenities Include:



Stainless Steel Appliances



In-home Washer and Dryer



Plank Wood Flooring



Modern Design



Building Amenities Include:



Top-Notch Fitness Center



24-hour Concierge



Rooftop Lounge with Movies, Games and a Bar



Rooftop Fire Pit



Entertainment Stations



Pet Spa



Bike Storage



Ground-floor Retail + Nearby Shopping