Alexandria, VA
1101 North Fairfax Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:48 AM

1101 North Fairfax Dr

1101 North Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live at let go in this modern Arlington community. Experience an abundance of amenities during your stay, and enjoy walking to Arlington eateries, nightlife, and shopping. This is an ideal location with easy access to freeways and the Virginia Square GMU Metro station; making your commute to Downtown DC a breeze.

Unit Amenities Include:

*

Stainless Steel Appliances

*

In-home Washer and Dryer

*

Plank Wood Flooring

*

Modern Design

Building Amenities Include:

*

Top-Notch Fitness Center

*

24-hour Concierge

*

Rooftop Lounge with Movies, Games and a Bar

*

Rooftop Fire Pit

*

Entertainment Stations

*

Pet Spa

*

Bike Storage

*

Ground-floor Retail + Nearby Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 North Fairfax Dr have any available units?
1101 North Fairfax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1101 North Fairfax Dr have?
Some of 1101 North Fairfax Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 North Fairfax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1101 North Fairfax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 North Fairfax Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 North Fairfax Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1101 North Fairfax Dr offer parking?
No, 1101 North Fairfax Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1101 North Fairfax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 North Fairfax Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 North Fairfax Dr have a pool?
No, 1101 North Fairfax Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1101 North Fairfax Dr have accessible units?
No, 1101 North Fairfax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 North Fairfax Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 North Fairfax Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 North Fairfax Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 North Fairfax Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
